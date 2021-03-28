PM Florin Citu announces measures will be taken after subway strike: I won’t allow to be blackmailed



On Sunday, Prime Minister Florin Citu announced several measures will be taken after the subway protest, underscoring that he will not allow “the government to be taken advantage of by a group of people organized in a mafia style.” “No one is above the law! And to make sure, these... The post PM (...)