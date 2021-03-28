Catholic believers celebrate Palm Sunday. Spokesman of the Roman Catholic Archdiocese of Bucharest: We are preparing to celebrate Easter safely, in collaboration with authorities



Catholic believers celebrate Palm Sunday, a day of reminiscent of Jesus’ triumphant entry into Jerusalem, where he was greeted by crowds carrying palm branches. “Traditionally, on Palm Sunday, the Roman Catholic Archdiocese of Bucharest organizes a procession on the streets of Bucharest, which (...)