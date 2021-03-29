Managers in Romania expect moderate growth in manufacturing, retail activity for next 3 months

Managers in Romania expect moderate growth in manufacturing, retail activity for next 3 months. For the next three months, Romanian managers expect a moderate increase in manufacturing and retail trade, relative stability in the number of employees in the manufacturing industry and services, as well as an increase in retail and construction prices, according to the results of a survey published on Monday by the National Institute of Statistics (INS). In the March 2021 economic survey, managers in the manufacturing industry expect for the next three months a moderate increase in outcome volume (short term balance + 9%). Manufacturing of other non-metallic mineral products should witness a sharp increase (short term balance + 41%), while clothing manufacturing should be expected to decrease (short term balance -18%). Regarding the number of employees, relative stability is estimated, with the short term balance being -1% in the manufacturing industry overall. Prices of industrial products should be expected to go on a moderate increase for the next three months (short term balance +11%). According to the March 2021 estimates, the construction activity should see an increase in the output volume for the next three months (short term balance +23%). The managers also estimate a moderate increase in the number of employees (short term balance +8%). Regarding the prices of construction works, they are expected to increase (short term balance +17%). In the retail trade sector, the managers are expecting moderate growth in activity (short term balance +6%). The volume of orders to suppliers of goods by commerce operators should record relative stability (short term balance +4%). Employers also forecast a moderate increase in the number of employees (short term balance +12%). Company managers estimate an increase in retail prices (short term balance +31%). According to the March 2021 estimates, demand for services (turnover) should decline moderately for the next three months (short term balance -9%). In the services sector, a relative stability of the number of employees is expected (short term balance -1%). According to the managers' opinion, selling or invoicing prices for services should follow a trend of relative stability (short term balance +3%). INS says that the short term balance reflected by the survey indicates the perception of business managers on the dynamics of a phenomenon that should not be mistaken for the rate of increase or decrease of any statistical indicator produced by the INS. The short-term percentage balance is the difference between the percentage of managers who chose the positive version of the phenomenon and the percentage of those who indicated the negative version, as follows: up to ą 5% relative stability; ą 6% to ą 15% moderate increase or moderate decrease, respectively; ą 16% to ą 40% increase or decrease, respectively; over ą 40% sharp increase or decrease, respectively. AGERPRES (RO - author: George Banciulea, editor: Oana Tilica; EN - author: Corneliu-Aurelian Colceriu, editor: Adina Panaitescu) [Read the article in Agerpres] SEE ALSO IN ROMANIAN NEWSPAPERS

