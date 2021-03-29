CNCAV: New tranche of 345,000 doses of Pfizer vaccine to reach Romania on Monday

CNCAV: New tranche of 345,000 doses of Pfizer vaccine to reach Romania on Monday. A new tranche of 345,150 doses of Pfizer Biontech vaccine will reach Romania on Monday, to be delivered by air to Otopeni, Cluj-Napoca and Timisoara airports, the National Committee for the Coordination of Vaccination Activities against COVID-19 (CNCAV) informs. According to a CNCAV press release, the transport to the storage centres is provided by the manufacturing company, including by land. The vaccines are transported safely in special containers with dry ice and sealed foil. The vaccination process continues both in the centres in Bucharest and in the country, the doses being distributed as follows: * Bucharest National Storage Centre: 113,490 doses; * Brasov Regional Storage Centre: 46,800 doses; * Cluj Regional Storage Centre: 53,820 doses; * Constanta Regional Storage Centre: 39,780 doses; * Craiova Regional Storage Centre: 23,400 doses; * Iasi Regional Storage Centre: 29,250 doses; * Timisoara Regional Storage Centre: 38,610 doses. To date, Romania has received 2,518,000 doses of vaccine produced by Pfizer BioNTech, and 2,318,749 have already been used to immunise the population. The vaccination centres will use both doses received by Romania in the current tranche and in the previous tranches, based on the requests sent to the National Centre and the regional storage centres, through the county and Bucharest public health directorates. In Romania, the allocation of vaccine doses is made according to the delivery schedule provided by the manufacturing company, meaning that, weekly, Romania receives the vaccine tranches necessary to immunise the population. AGERPRES (RO - editor: Marius Fratila, EN - author: Cristina Zaharia, editor: Adina Panaitescu) Photo source: RO Vaccinare / Facebook [Read the article in Agerpres]