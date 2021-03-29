eMAG Announces RON3.2M Investments In Next Three Years, Changes In Management Team

eMAG Announces RON3.2M Investments In Next Three Years, Changes In Management Team. Online retailer eMAG announces investments of over $3.2 billion in the next three years, to support the development of the online commerce, and changes in its executive management team, with Tudor Manea taking over the position of Chief Executive Officer from Iulian Stanciu, who becomes (...) [Read the article in Ziarul Financiar]