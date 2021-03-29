|
Romania Telehealth Market Soars In 2020 Due To Coronavirus Pandemic
Mar 29, 2021
Romania Telehealth Market Soars In 2020 Due To Coronavirus Pandemic.
The supply of telehealth services in Romania accelerated in 2020, mostly in the second half of the year, and estimations show that 7%-8% of the total volume of medical consultations, referrals and prescriptions were carried out via online (...)
|SEE ALSO IN ROMANIAN NEWSPAPERS
Anti-restriction protester held in Bucharest for turning violent with gendarmes
A participant in the anti-restriction protest staged in the Bucharest University Square on Monday was held by gendarmes and taken to a police precinct after he refused to identify himself and turned violent with the law enforcement officers.
"The man refused to put on a protective mask, (...)
COVID vaccination campaign/ 52,458 people inoculated in past 24 hours
The National COVID Vaccination Coordination Committee (CNCAV) informs that, in the last 24 hours, 52,458 doses of vaccine have been administered, out of which 41,280 doses of Pfizer-BioNTech vaccine, 7,351 doses of AstraZeneca and 3,827 doses of Moderna vaccine, according to the data provided (...)
Minister Oros: Romania loses 1 billion Euro per year in agriculture, because of PSD governing
Romania loses 1 million Euro per year because of the sickening way in which agriculture was shephered by the PSD (Social Democratic Party) governing, on Monday said the minister of Agriculture and Rural Development, Adrian Oros, in the plenary sitting of the Chamber of Deputies, during the (...)
Sphera Board Member Buys 11,000 Company Shares for RON168,300
Razvan Stefan Lefter, member of the board of directors of Sphera Franchise Group (SFG.RO), has bought 11,000 company shares for a total of RON168,300, the company said in a market report Monday.
Agricover Holding's EUR40M Corporate Bonds Start Trading on March 31
Corporate bonds totaling EUR40 million issued by Agricover Holding, one of the largest players in Romanian agribusiness, will start trading on the regulated market of the Bucharest Stock Exchange Wednesday, March 31.
Coach Mutu, on Hungarian players' racist behavior in U21 match: Hope UEFA makes right decision
The head coach of the national youth team, Adrian Mutu, on Monday commented in an online press conference, upon the racist behavior of some Hungarian players towards the Romanians in the direct match of the European Under-21 Championship, saying that such things have no place in sports and (...)
Evergent Investments Changes Stock Market Ticker Symbol to EVER
Investment fund Evergent Investments, formerly known as SIF Moldova, changes its ticker symbol on the Bucharest Stock Exchange from SIF2 to EVER, starting with March 29, 2021.
