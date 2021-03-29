Globalworth Net Operating Income Up 6.5% to EUR157.3M in 2020

Globalworth, the largest office space owner in Central and Eastern Europe, saw a 6.5% increase in net operating income to EUR157.3 million in 2020, whiles total portfolio value remained at EUR3 billion. [Read the article in Ziarul Financiar]