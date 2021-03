Alro Group Switches To RON335M Profit In 2020 From RON67M Loss In 2019

Alro Group Switches To RON335M Profit In 2020 From RON67M Loss In 2019. Alro Group (ALR.RO), one of Europe’s largest vertically integrated aluminum producers, on Monday reported a turnover of RON2.51 billion for 2020, slightly lower than RON2.78 billion in 2019, and a net profit of RON335 million, compared to a net loss of RON67 million in (...) [Read the article in Ziarul Financiar]