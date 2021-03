Dacia Considers Assembling Hybrid and Electric Cars in Romania, Looks for Battery Supplier

Dacia Considers Assembling Hybrid and Electric Cars in Romania, Looks for Battery Supplier. Dacia could take the step towards assembling hybrid and electric cars in Romania, as all European carmakers have already announced a concrete plan to go electric and discontinue use of conventional engines by 2030. [Read the article in Ziarul Financiar]