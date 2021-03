Romania sends new batch of COVID-19 vaccines to Moldova

Romania sends new batch of COVID-19 vaccines to Moldova. Romania has sent a second batch of 50,400 doses of AstraZeneca COVID-19 vaccine to neighboring Moldova on Saturday, March 27. The first donation of 21,600 vaccine doses was shipped at the end of February. This second batch allows Moldova to “continue and accelerate the vaccination process, so (...) [Read the article in Romania Business Insider]