COVID-19: 10% of Romania’s population vaccinated with at least one dose by the end of March, PM says.

Two million people in Romania, or 10% of the population, will be vaccinated against COVID-19 by the end of March, prime minister Florin Citu said. He believes that Romanians will be able to "give up wearing a mask" in the fall if large numbers of people decide to get the vaccine. "Two million (...)