 
Romaniapress.com

March 29, 2021

INSCOP Survey: Most Romanians agree they are seen as 'second-class citizens' in the EU
Mar 29, 2021

INSCOP Survey: Most Romanians agree they are seen as 'second-class citizens' in the EU.

A majority of Romanians (78.2%) believe they are perceived as "second-class citizens" in the EU, according to an INSCOP poll released on Monday. The survey reveals that 78.2% of the respondents agreed with the statement that "Romanians are seen as 'second-class citizens' in the EU", 20.4% disagreed with the statement, and 1.4% did not know or did not answer. At the same time, a 50.2% majority of Romanians believe that some European states block Romania's accession to the border-free Schengen Area for economic reasons. The study also shows that 43.5% of the respondents believe that Romania has not yet been admitted to the EU's free movement area because it does meet all the accession criteria, and 6.2% do not know or did not answer. According to the survey, 55.9% of Romanians believe that pollution in the country is caused mainly by foreign companies, 35% - by Romanian companies, and 9.1% do not know or did not answer. Also, 47.3% of respondents believe that illegal logging in Romania is done mainly by foreign companies, 45.8% - especially by Romanian companies and Romanian citizens and 6.9% do not know or did not answer. According to the poll, 58.2% of the respondents disagree with the statement "The construction of highways in Romania is blocked by foreign powers that seek to prevent the development of the country," 35.4% agree with it, and 6.4% do not know or did not answer. Also, 49.5% of the respondents agreed with the statement "Hungary seeks to break Transylvania away from Romania," 43.2% disagreed, and 7.4% did not know or did not answer. As many as 87.2% of the respondents believe Romania must protect the rights of ethnic minorities on its soil, as 11% disagree and 1.8% do not know or did not respond. The survey was conducted by INSCOP Research in partnership with Verifield, at the request of the STRATEGIC Thinking Group think tank under a research project supported by The German Marshal Fund of the United States and funded by the Black Sea Trust for Regional Cooperation under the True Story Project. The poll, conducted between March 1 and 12, is divided into four chapters, with a third one focusing on the attitude towards foreign companies, the relationship with Hungary, opinion on minorities, and the Schengen area. The first two chapters were published on March 22 and 24. The computer-assisted telephone interviewing (CATI) surveying was conducted on a sample of 1,100 people. It carries a plus/minus 2.95% error margin for a 95% confidence level. AGERPRES (RO - author: Florentina Peia, editor: Claudia Stanescu; EN - author: Corneliu-Aurelian Colceriu, editor: Adina Panaitescu)

[Read the article in Agerpres]
 
 
SEE ALSO IN ROMANIAN NEWSPAPERS

MAE: Financial agreement with R. of Moldova expires; Romania remains a predictable and involved partner The agreement between the Government of Romania and the Government of the Republic of Moldova on the technical and financial assistance programme based on a non-reimbursable financial aid of 100 million euros granted by Romania to the Republic of Moldova, signed in 2010, expired on Sunday. (...)

Anti-restriction protester held in Bucharest for turning violent with gendarmes A participant in the anti-restriction protest staged in the Bucharest University Square on Monday was held by gendarmes and taken to a police precinct after he refused to identify himself and turned violent with the law enforcement officers. "The man refused to put on a protective mask, (...)

COVID vaccination campaign/ 52,458 people inoculated in past 24 hours The National COVID Vaccination Coordination Committee (CNCAV) informs that, in the last 24 hours, 52,458 doses of vaccine have been administered, out of which 41,280 doses of Pfizer-BioNTech vaccine, 7,351 doses of AstraZeneca and 3,827 doses of Moderna vaccine, according to the data provided (...)

Minister Oros: Romania loses 1 billion Euro per year in agriculture, because of PSD governing Romania loses 1 million Euro per year because of the sickening way in which agriculture was shephered by the PSD (Social Democratic Party) governing, on Monday said the minister of Agriculture and Rural Development, Adrian Oros, in the plenary sitting of the Chamber of Deputies, during the (...)

Sphera Board Member Buys 11,000 Company Shares for RON168,300 Razvan Stefan Lefter, member of the board of directors of Sphera Franchise Group (SFG.RO), has bought 11,000 company shares for a total of RON168,300, the company said in a market report Monday.

Agricover Holding's EUR40M Corporate Bonds Start Trading on March 31 Corporate bonds totaling EUR40 million issued by Agricover Holding, one of the largest players in Romanian agribusiness, will start trading on the regulated market of the Bucharest Stock Exchange Wednesday, March 31.

Coach Mutu, on Hungarian players' racist behavior in U21 match: Hope UEFA makes right decision The head coach of the national youth team, Adrian Mutu, on Monday commented in an online press conference, upon the racist behavior of some Hungarian players towards the Romanians in the direct match of the European Under-21 Championship, saying that such things have no place in sports and (...)

 


Romaniapress.com : all romanian news. Copyright © DIRECTWAY | News RSS |