German Group Rehau Seeks to Sell Production Units in Cluj, Bucharest

German Group Rehau Seeks to Sell Production Units in Cluj, Bucharest. German group Rehau is looking to sell two production units in Cluj (Apahida) and Bucharest (Tunari), as part of the relocation process of Rehau Romania offices in central locations and the construction of a new hub in Sibiu by the end of (...) [Read the article in Ziarul Financiar]