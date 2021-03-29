Purcari Shareholders Approve Share Capital Increase Up To EUR400,000 By Issuing 20 Million Bonus Shares

Shareholders of winemaker Purcari (WINE.RO) approved the increase in share capital by issuing 20 million bonus shares to all shareholders of the company, registered in the shareholders' registry on July 20, 2021, per a stock market announcement released