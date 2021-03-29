GCS: Romania’s COVID-19 daily case count rises by 3.825 in the past 24 hours after 14.000 test carried out nationwide. Arafat: Increases in incidence rate in 32 counties



A number of 3,825 new cases of people infected with SARS-CoV-2 were reported in the past 24 hours, with 14,000 tests carried out, the Strategic Communication Group (GCS) reported on Monday. These are cases that have not previously had a positive test, says the same source. Until Monday, 940,443 (...)