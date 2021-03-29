PSD to submit request for committee of inquiry into ‘falsification’ of COVID-19 pandemic data

PSD to submit request for committee of inquiry into ‘falsification’ of COVID-19 pandemic data. The Social Democratic Party (PSD) National Standing Bureau has decided to submit a request for the establishment of a parliamentary committee of inquiry into the “falsification” of the COVID-19 pandemic data, the party’s national leader Marcel Ciolacu said on Monday. “We decided today, at the (...) [Read the article in Nine O`Clock]