JusMin Ion: The judiciary needs a new coat and this can be represented by this legislative package



JusMin Ion: The judiciary needs a new coat and this can be represented by this legislative package.

Justice Minister Stelian Ion stated on Monday that the judiciary needs a “new coat”, and this may be the package for amending the laws in this field. “Over time there have been many changes, the legislation is already inconsistent in some places, there are many things that no longer fit... The (...)