INSCOP survey: Many Romanians believe they are perceived as “second-class citizens” in the EU



A majority of Romanians (78.2%) believe they are perceived as “second-class citizens” in the EU, according to an INSCOP poll released on Monday. The survey reveals that 78.2% of the respondents agreed with the statement that “Romanians are seen as ‘second-class citizens’ in the EU”, 20.4% disagreed (...)