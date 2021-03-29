RO online retailer eMAG names new CEO, plans EUR 655 mln investments over the next three years

RO online retailer eMAG names new CEO, plans EUR 655 mln investments over the next three years. Tudor Manea, the general manager of eMAG, the biggest online retailer in Romania, has taken over as CEO of the company from Iulian Stanciu, who will serve as executive chairman. The appointment comes as the retailer announced "an evolution of the executive team that will lead the regional (...) [Read the article in Romania Business Insider]