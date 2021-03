Ryanair announces new summer flights from Romania

Ryanair announces new summer flights from Romania. Low-cost airline Ryanair announced four new routes from Romania to Rhodes, Corfu, Manchester, and Palma de Mallorca, as part of its Summer 2021 schedule. Starting July, Ryanair will operate three flights per week from Bucharest to Manchester, and two weekly flights from Suceava to Rhodes and (...) [Read the article in Romania Business Insider]