GCS: 3,825 new cases of infection with SARS-CoV-2, 14,000 tests carried out in past 24 hours

A number of 3,825 new cases of people infected with SARS-CoV-2 were reported in the past 24 hours, with 14,000 tests carried out, the Strategic Communication Group (GCS) reported on Monday. These are cases that have not previously had a positive test, says the same source. Until Monday, 940,443 cases of people infected with the novel coronavirus were confirmed in Romania. Of these, 840,127 were declared cured. At national level, to date, 6,658,431 RT-PCR tests and 577,996 rapid antigen tests have been processed. In the past 24 hours, 8,353 RT-PCR tests were performed (6,323 based on the case definition and medical protocol and 2,030 on request) and 6,002 rapid antigen tests. Besides the newly confirmed cases, following the retesting of patients who were already positive, 685 people were reconfirmed to be positive.