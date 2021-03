KPMG: Nearly Half of Global CEOs Don’t Expect a Return to Normal Until 2022

KPMG: Nearly Half of Global CEOs Don’t Expect a Return to Normal Until 2022. Almost half (45%) of global executives do not expect to see a return to a normal course of business until sometime in 2022, as opposed to nearly one-third (31%), the 2021 KPMG CEO Outlook Pulse survey has found. [Read the article in Ziarul Financiar]