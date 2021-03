BCR Leasing IFN Granted Total Financing Of Over EUR3.3B To 62,000 Clients In Last 20 Years

BCR Leasing IFN, a subsidiary of lender Banca Comerciala Romana, part of financial group Erste, has granted total financing of over EUR3.3 billion to 62,000 clients during its 20 years of activity on the Romanian market.