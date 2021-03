Common cranes spotted in Romania’s Danube Delta

Common cranes spotted in Romania’s Danube Delta. The common cranes (Grus grus) have returned to the Danube Delta, the Ministry of Environment announced. They were filmed in the area about a week ago. According to specialists, the common cranes are rarely spotted in Romania, Digi24 reported. “The common cranes have reappeared in the RBDD (...) [Read the article in Romania Business Insider]