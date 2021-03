Bucharest Opera to stream Faust, Astor Piazzolla 100

Bucharest Opera to stream Faust, Astor Piazzolla 100. The Bucharest Opera will stream Charles Gounod’s Faust and Astor Piazzolla 100, a concert dedicated to the Argentine tango composer, this weekend. Faust, directed by Alexandru Tocilescu, will be streamed on April 2, starting at 19:00. The performance, conducted by Tiberiu Soare and having (...) [Read the article in Romania Business Insider]