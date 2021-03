Sphera Board Member Buys 11,000 Company Shares for RON168,300

Sphera Board Member Buys 11,000 Company Shares for RON168,300. Razvan Stefan Lefter, member of the board of directors of Sphera Franchise Group (SFG.RO), has bought 11,000 company shares for a total of RON168,300, the company said in a market report Monday. [Read the article in Ziarul Financiar]