Mar 29, 2021
HealthMin: Vaccinating and testing against COVID-19 are solutions for opening activities.
The Minister of Health, Vlad Voiculescu, declared on Monday that vaccinating and testing against COVID-19 are solutions for opening some activities. “At some point, the solution will probably contain these two components – vaccinating and testing. And yes, we are proposing as of now to work on (...)
[Read the article in Nine O`Clock]