 
Romaniapress.com

March 29, 2021

Minister Oros: Romania loses 1 billion Euro per year in agriculture, because of PSD governing
Mar 29, 2021

Minister Oros: Romania loses 1 billion Euro per year in agriculture, because of PSD governing.

Romania loses 1 million Euro per year because of the sickening way in which agriculture was shephered by the PSD (Social Democratic Party) governing, on Monday said the minister of Agriculture and Rural Development, Adrian Oros, in the plenary sitting of the Chamber of Deputies, during the simple motion titled "Romania's agriculture is attacked by the most dangerous pest - minister Adrian Nechita Oros". "People, farmers, have long understood that PSD lies, feuds, misinforms and manipulates. You have been riding Romania's agriculture for 22 years, destroying nearly everything. Now, just as wolves dressed in sheep's clothing, you are talking about the problems of agriculture accumulated 30 years ago, agriculture which PSD has crippled, and waiting for myself, for us, to make miracles in a year and a half, during a sanitary crisis, hit by unfavorable weather phenomena. The "agrarian" policies promoted during PSD's time have lead to the following notable results, two of which are: During years of economic growth and favorable weather you reached the counter-performance, that, starting with 2015, this country to enter a deficit of commercial balance, and in 2019 you brought it to 1.3 billion Euro. Furthermore, in 2019, the European Commission requested Romania to reevaluate the reports, because you have given falsified data in a gross way, which disrupted the stock market price and implicitly dropped the Romanian farmers' income, as well as Romania's credibility in front of its European partners. Because of the toxic way in which the agriculture was shephered, Romania loses per year, 1 billion Euro. This is the PSD's failure in agriculture," Oros said. According to the data from the Ministry of Agriculture and Rural Development (MADR), sent upon the request of AGERPRES, Romania ended 2020 with a deficit of nearly 2 billion Euro in the commerce of agri-food products, whereas imports have grown to up to 8.9 billion Euro, and exports have gone down to 6.9 billion Euro. The plenum of the Chamber of Deputies is debating, on Monday, the PSD simple motion on agriculture, dubbed "Romania's agriculture is attacked by the most dangerous pest - Minister Adrian Nechita Oros".AGERPRES(RO - author: Daniel Badea, editor: Andreea Marinescu; EN - author: Catalin Cristian Trandafir, editor: Maria Voican)

[Read the article in Agerpres]
 
 
SEE ALSO IN ROMANIAN NEWSPAPERS

MAE: Financial agreement with R. of Moldova expires; Romania remains a predictable and involved partner The agreement between the Government of Romania and the Government of the Republic of Moldova on the technical and financial assistance programme based on a non-reimbursable financial aid of 100 million euros granted by Romania to the Republic of Moldova, signed in 2010, expired on Sunday. (...)

Anti-restriction protester held in Bucharest for turning violent with gendarmes A participant in the anti-restriction protest staged in the Bucharest University Square on Monday was held by gendarmes and taken to a police precinct after he refused to identify himself and turned violent with the law enforcement officers. "The man refused to put on a protective mask, (...)

COVID vaccination campaign/ 52,458 people inoculated in past 24 hours The National COVID Vaccination Coordination Committee (CNCAV) informs that, in the last 24 hours, 52,458 doses of vaccine have been administered, out of which 41,280 doses of Pfizer-BioNTech vaccine, 7,351 doses of AstraZeneca and 3,827 doses of Moderna vaccine, according to the data provided (...)

Sphera Board Member Buys 11,000 Company Shares for RON168,300 Razvan Stefan Lefter, member of the board of directors of Sphera Franchise Group (SFG.RO), has bought 11,000 company shares for a total of RON168,300, the company said in a market report Monday.

Agricover Holding's EUR40M Corporate Bonds Start Trading on March 31 Corporate bonds totaling EUR40 million issued by Agricover Holding, one of the largest players in Romanian agribusiness, will start trading on the regulated market of the Bucharest Stock Exchange Wednesday, March 31.

Coach Mutu, on Hungarian players' racist behavior in U21 match: Hope UEFA makes right decision The head coach of the national youth team, Adrian Mutu, on Monday commented in an online press conference, upon the racist behavior of some Hungarian players towards the Romanians in the direct match of the European Under-21 Championship, saying that such things have no place in sports and (...)

Evergent Investments Changes Stock Market Ticker Symbol to EVER Investment fund Evergent Investments, formerly known as SIF Moldova, changes its ticker symbol on the Bucharest Stock Exchange from SIF2 to EVER, starting with March 29, 2021.

 


Romaniapress.com : all romanian news. Copyright © DIRECTWAY | News RSS |