RO Social Democrats turn down prime minister’s call for cooperation

RO Social Democrats turn down prime minister’s call for cooperation. Romania's prime minister Florin Citu saw his call for cooperation, launched to the opposition Social Democrats (PSD), turned down vocally by the PSD leader Marcel Ciolacu. The call addressed by PM Citu to the Social Democrats, in the view of technical talks on fighting the pandemic, visibly (...) [Read the article in Romania Business Insider]