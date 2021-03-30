BVB-listed tech group Bittnet reports 2020 profit 20-fold higher than initially estimated

Bittnet Systems (BNET), the only Romanian IT group listed on the Bucharest Stock Exchange's main market, announced a consolidated net profit of RON 1.025 million (EUR 0.2 mln), 20 times higher than the preliminary and unaudited result announced on February 26. The new profit figure appears in (...) [Read the article in Romania Business Insider]