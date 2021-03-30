 
Romaniapress.com

March 30, 2021

BVB-listed tech group Bittnet reports 2020 profit 20-fold higher than initially estimated
Mar 30, 2021

BVB-listed tech group Bittnet reports 2020 profit 20-fold higher than initially estimated.

Bittnet Systems (BNET), the only Romanian IT group listed on the Bucharest Stock Exchange's main market, announced a consolidated net profit of RON 1.025 million (EUR 0.2 mln), 20 times higher than the preliminary and unaudited result announced on February 26. The new profit figure appears in (...)

[Read the article in Romania Business Insider]
 
 
SEE ALSO IN ROMANIAN NEWSPAPERS

Energy Ministry official: Electricity Law rewritten with EBRD assistance, Natural Gas Law to be upgraded The Electricity Law is being rewritten under a consultancy program, with the help of the European Bank for Reconstruction and Development (EBRD), and the Romanian authorities are in talks with the World Bank for support for upgrading the Natural Gas Law, Secretary of state with the Energy (...)

Ombudsperson questions Premier about reasons for non-publication of CNSU 2021 decisions in Official Journal Ombudsperson Renate Weber is asking Prime Minister Florin Citu to state the reasons why the 20 decisions adopted by the National Committee for Emergency Situations (CNSU) since the beginning of the year have not been published in the Official Journal. "Given that the publication in the (...)

CNCAV's Gheorghita: In April vaccination against COVID to kick off through family physicians The National COVID Vaccination Coordination Committee (CNCAV) head, military physician Valeriu Gheorghita on Tuesday said that vaccination through the primary family medicine network will kick off in April, specifying that preliminary data show a 50-55 percent participation rate in this (...)

Dona Group Turnover Grows 9% in 2020, to RON1.48B Pharmaceutical wholesaler and retailer group Dona, owned by Eugen Banciu, had a consolidated turnover of RON1.48 billion in 2020, up 9% on the year.

Electroarges Seeks to Expand Production, Create 170 Jobs Romanian vacuum cleaner and home appliances manufacturer Electroarges, which has a production unit in Curtea de Arges, will invest EUR11.4 million to expand production.

Romania's Top 20 Pharmaceutical Companies in 2020 Included Just 8 Local Players The top 20 pharmaceutical companies by volume include just eight local producers which together produced 36.7% of the medicines that reached Romanian patients in 2020.

Senate's Dragu: Dismantling of SIIJ and justice laws, good arguments for lifting of CVM Senate President Anca Dragu considers that Romania has taken the necessary steps to eliminating the Cooperation and Verification Mechanism (CVM) this year, a fact also acknowledged by the Vice President of the European Commission, Vera Jourova. "I was in this video conference with Vera (...)

 


Romaniapress.com : all romanian news. Copyright © DIRECTWAY | News RSS |