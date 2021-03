Bonds issued by RO agribusiness group Agricover start trading on BVB

The first bond issue of Agricover Holding, a leading player in the Romanian agribusiness sector, will start trading on the Bucharest Stock Exchange (BVB) on March 29. The company carried out a private placement at the end of January and attracted EUR 40 mln from investors. The bonds are (...)