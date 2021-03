Seed Producer Agrosel Revenue Rises 20% to RON44M in 2020

Seed Producer Agrosel Revenue Rises 20% to RON44M in 2020. Seed producer Agrosel in Campia Turzii, Cluj County, ended 2020 with RON44.7 million revenue, an increase of 20.3% year-on-year, the company officials say. They expect growth this year, as well. [Read the article in Ziarul Financiar]