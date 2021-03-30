Bucharest's prefect: Those who instigated violence at protests against restrictions must pay

Bucharest's prefect: Those who instigated violence at protests against restrictions must pay. People who instigated violence during Monday night's protests against the new measures taken by the authorities to prevent the spread of SARS-CoV-2 must pay, Bucharest's prefect Alin Stoica said. "Those who instigated violence must pay. Those who instigate non-compliance with measures endangering the health of Romanians, those who instigate violence against state law enforcement, those who care more about promoting their own image than the general interest of Romanians and the state are not patriots. Patriots are those who protected rule of law, those who did not respond to provocation not to endanger people who protested peacefully. I congratulate the gendarmes for their calm which led to the protection of peaceful citizens, but also for the firmness and professionalism with which they stopped the violence of this night," Bucharest's prefect wrote on Tuesday on Facebook. He thanked all those who respect the measures taken by the authorities and who understand that the discomfort they create is "a small price" for the health and lives of loved ones. AGERPRES (RO - author: Iulia Carciog, editor: Claudia Stanescu; EN - author: Bogdan Gabaroi, editor: Adina Panaitescu) [Read the article in Agerpres]