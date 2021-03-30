Tecau-Arevalo advance to Miami Open men's doubles Q4s

The Romanian-Salvadorian double Horia Tecau/Marcelo Arevalo on Monday advanced to the men's doubles quarter-finals of the 3,343,785-USD Miami Open ATP Masters 1,000 tennis tournament after defeating Colombian pairing Juan Sebastian Cabal/Robert Farah 7-6 (7) 7-6 (4). Tecau and Arevalo, in their first tournament as partners, prevailed in an hour and 51 minutes over the top seed double. For their performance at the Miami Open, Tecau and Arevalo have secured 27,000 US dollars and 180 ATP doubles points, and in the quarter-finals they will play British duo Daniel Evans/ Neal Skupski, who defeated American double Nicholas Monroe/Frances Tiafoe 5-7 7-6 (4) 10-7.