INS: Average Annual Number Of Job Vacancies In Romania Drops To 37,700 In 2020

INS: Average Annual Number Of Job Vacancies In Romania Drops To 37,700 In 2020. In 2020, the average annual number of job vacancies in Romania was 37,700, decreasing by 16,100 compared to the previous year. The average annual job vacancy rate was 0.77%, lower by 0.32 percentage points compared to the previous year, the country’s statistics board INS said (...) [Read the article in Ziarul Financiar]