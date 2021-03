Visual Fan 2020 Turnover Hits 19-Year High, At Over EUR82M

Visual Fan 2020 Turnover Hits 19-Year High, At Over EUR82M. Brasov-based Visual Fan, which produces electronic devices under the brand Allview, on Tuesday said its turnover exceeded EUR82.75 million (RON404.61 million) in 2020, the highest level in the company’s 19-year business activity. [Read the article in Ziarul Financiar]