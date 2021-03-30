CTP Invests EUR200M In Construction Of 300,000 Sqm Of Warehouses In Bucharest, Timisoara, Turda, Sibiu, Pitesti

CTP Invests EUR200M In Construction Of 300,000 Sqm Of Warehouses In Bucharest, Timisoara, Turda, Sibiu, Pitesti. Industrial park developer CTP, a top five European logistics property company and the largest logistics property owner-developer in Central and Eastern Europe, announces investments of EUR200 million by the end of 2021, in the construction of 300,000 square meters of warehouses in logistics (...) [Read the article in Ziarul Financiar]