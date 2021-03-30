With investments worth 3.2 billion lei in the next three years, eMAG marks a new stage of development and an evolution of the executive team



Tudor Manea is CEO eMAG and Iulian Stanciu is Executive Chairman Focus on international development with investments of 785 mil. de lei, on technology developed in Romania with 447 mil. lei and investments of 740 mil. lei in other companies eMAG marks a new stage of development with investments (...)