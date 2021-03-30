Deloitte study: Women with leadership positions in Romania are paid less than their male counterparts and promoted less frequently



Women with leadership positions in Romania are still perceived to be paid less than their male counterparts, according the latest edition of Deloitte survey “Careers with equal opportunities: women in leadership roles”, despite the fact that Romania scores the second lowest gender pay gap (3.3%) (...)