KPMG study: Nearly half of global CEOs don’t expect to see a return to ‘normal’ until 2022



KPMG study: Nearly half of global CEOs don’t expect to see a return to ‘normal’ until 2022.

A majority of CEOs will wait for more than 50 percent of the population to be vaccinated before returning to the office. Nine out of 10 leaders intend to ask their employees to report when they have been vaccinated in order to protect the wider workforce. There has been a... The post KPMG (...)