ADP green building brings the award for the most sustainable building in Central and Eastern Europe to Romania



ADP green building brings the award for the most sustainable building in Central and Eastern Europe to Romania.

The most sustainable project implemented in Central and Eastern Europe in 2020 is located in Romania. ADP green building won the “Regional Award – Central and Eastern Europe” for the PENNY Otopeni project at the BREEAM Awards 2021 competition. PENNY Otopeni, for which ADP green building provided (...)