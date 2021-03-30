Hundreds rally in Bucharest and 70 cities against coronavirus restrictions. Fines worth of 400.000 lei, 188 heard as 12 gendarmes injured in the violence erupted in Capital. Prefect: We will not give up restrictions;



A new demonstration against coronavirus restrictions took place in Bucharest on Monday evening, as several hundred people marched from the initial protest venue in Bucharest’s University Square to Victoriei Square, in front of the government seat. Chanting “Down with the government!”, “Freedom!”, (...)