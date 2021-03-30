Romanian smart device producer Allview prepares listing after record sales in 2020

Romanian smart device producer Allview prepares listing after record sales in 2020. Romanian smart device producer Allview prepares to list its shares on the Bucharest Stock Exchange (BVB) to finance the development plans. The company reported record sales in 2020. Visual Fan SRL, the company that owns the Allview brand, recorded a turnover of over EUR 82,7 mln in 2020 and a (...) [Read the article in Romania Business Insider]