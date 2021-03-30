 
Mar 30, 2021

Mobile centre to teach people how to react in emergency situations - made available for IGSU.

A Mobile Emergency Response Training Centre, purchased by the Department for Emergency Situations (DSU), has been made available to the General Inspectorate for Emergency Situations (IGSU). The centre is made as a semi-trailer, being completely autonomous. The mobile centre, which is meant to teach the population in taking emergency measures when the case, is equipped with intelligent equipment that simulates various emergencies, from fire to even earthquakes. Using state-of-the-art "digital flames," fire prevention scenarios, hazard recognition technologies and multimedia effects, the mobile centre is designed to ensure learning by moving to various places in the country, thus increasing the accessibility of the entire population to this type of learning. "It is a simulator designed to train the population (...) on how to act in different emergencies at home, how to act, how to call 112, how to get out of there. And the system is ready to simulate different situations of emergency, like fire, for instance (...) This first simulation centre will be located in Cluj, my colleagues will join the "Be prepared!" Caravan and they will hold training courses at schools or other venues for the population," said the head of DSU, Secretary of State with the Ministry of Interior Raed Arafat, at the event that took place at the ROMEXPO Exhibition Complex to launch the mobile centre. According to the Secretary of State, the Mobile Centre cost 435,707 euros, 386,590 euros being the contribution of Kaufland Romania, and 49,116 euros being the contribution of the population through the Foundation for SMURD. AGERPRES (RO-author: Roberto Stan, editor: Mihai Simionescu, EN - author: Cristina Zaharia, editor: Adina Panaitescu)

