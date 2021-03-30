 
Romaniapress.com

March 30, 2021

Law enforcement issues fines of over 400,000 lei to Monday's protesters over COVID-19 restrictions
Mar 30, 2021

Law enforcement issues fines of over 400,000 lei to Monday's protesters over COVID-19 restrictions.

Law enforcement provided law and order for the participants in the protests over COVID-19 restrictions that took place on Monday in 70 towns and cities, having issued 650 fines in excess of 400,000 to organisers and participants alike for several violations of applicable law. According to a press statement released by the Gendarmerie on Tuesday, the fines were issued mainly for failure to inform about demonstrations taking place during the curfew, when regulations provide for traffic restrictions and allow travel outside home for strictly regulated reasons, as well as for failure to follow health protection measures against COVID-19. In 38 of the 70 towns and cities where the public demonstrations took place, the maximum number of participants provided by law - 100 people - was exceeded. In Bucharest, following the intervention for the restoration of public peace, 188 people were taken to police stations, where investigations were carried out into the commission of outrage, public disturbance, destruction, arson, aggravated theft, failure to comply with weapons and ammunition regulation, and criminal possession of a knife. At the same time, instances were reported of aggression against police officers by the use of fire crackers, street furniture items, bottles, pieces of asphalt and stones that left 12 gendarmes injured and six utility vehicles damaged, according to the press statement. Similar instances were also recorded during the protests in Drobeta-Turnu Severin and Galati, where demonstrators became aggressive toward the riot police, as well as in Braila, where demonstrators, who will be held criminally liable, tried to knock down a road sign. AGERPRES (RO - author: Sorinel Penea, editor: Claudia Stanescu; EN - author: Corneliu-Aurelian Colceriu, editor: Adina Panaitescu)

[Read the article in Agerpres]
 
 
SEE ALSO IN ROMANIAN NEWSPAPERS

Energy Ministry official: Electricity Law rewritten with EBRD assistance, Natural Gas Law to be upgraded The Electricity Law is being rewritten under a consultancy program, with the help of the European Bank for Reconstruction and Development (EBRD), and the Romanian authorities are in talks with the World Bank for support for upgrading the Natural Gas Law, Secretary of state with the Energy (...)

Ombudsperson questions Premier about reasons for non-publication of CNSU 2021 decisions in Official Journal Ombudsperson Renate Weber is asking Prime Minister Florin Citu to state the reasons why the 20 decisions adopted by the National Committee for Emergency Situations (CNSU) since the beginning of the year have not been published in the Official Journal. "Given that the publication in the (...)

CNCAV's Gheorghita: In April vaccination against COVID to kick off through family physicians The National COVID Vaccination Coordination Committee (CNCAV) head, military physician Valeriu Gheorghita on Tuesday said that vaccination through the primary family medicine network will kick off in April, specifying that preliminary data show a 50-55 percent participation rate in this (...)

Dona Group Turnover Grows 9% in 2020, to RON1.48B Pharmaceutical wholesaler and retailer group Dona, owned by Eugen Banciu, had a consolidated turnover of RON1.48 billion in 2020, up 9% on the year.

Electroarges Seeks to Expand Production, Create 170 Jobs Romanian vacuum cleaner and home appliances manufacturer Electroarges, which has a production unit in Curtea de Arges, will invest EUR11.4 million to expand production.

Romania's Top 20 Pharmaceutical Companies in 2020 Included Just 8 Local Players The top 20 pharmaceutical companies by volume include just eight local producers which together produced 36.7% of the medicines that reached Romanian patients in 2020.

Senate's Dragu: Dismantling of SIIJ and justice laws, good arguments for lifting of CVM Senate President Anca Dragu considers that Romania has taken the necessary steps to eliminating the Cooperation and Verification Mechanism (CVM) this year, a fact also acknowledged by the Vice President of the European Commission, Vera Jourova. "I was in this video conference with Vera (...)

 


Romaniapress.com : all romanian news. Copyright © DIRECTWAY | News RSS |