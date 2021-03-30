Cluj-Napoca mayor proposes trial concert similar to recent Barcelona one

Cluj-Napoca mayor Emil Boc has proposed holding a trial concert in Cluj, similar to the one held in Barcelona on March 27, to test solutions for restarting events in the country, Digi24 reported. Five thousand people attended a concert of the rock group Love of Lesbian at Palau Sant Jordi (...) [Read the article in Romania Business Insider]