President Iohannis: Violent manifestations, extremism, xenophobia, intolerable and completely unacceptable. President Klaus Iohannis says protests are natural in functional democracies, but stresses that violent demonstrations, extremism, xenophobia are intolerable and completely unacceptable. "Romania is a functional and mature democracy, in which the free expression of opinions is guaranteed. Freedom of thought cannot be obstructed, we all have the right to an opinion and the right to express ourselves publicly. This is a non-negotiable principle and the foundation of a free society. Demonstrations and protests are natural, legitimate and part of the structure of any functioning democracy. However, violent demonstrations, extremism, xenophobia are intolerable and completely unacceptable, all of which grossly hidden behind riots targeted at measures to protect everyone's lives and health. Including of those who protest and deny the dramatic effects of a pandemic that has sickened more than a hundred million people and killed millions of souls globally," said Klaus Iohannis.AGERPRES(RO - author: Florentina Peia, editor: Andreea Rotaru; EN - author: Simona Iacob, editor: Maria Voican) [Read the article in Agerpres]