Romania's COVID-19 daily case count rises by 6,204; tests performed in last 24 hours: over 40,000. As many as 6,204 new cases of people infected with SARS-CoV-2 in Romania were recorded in the last 24 hours following over 40,000 tests nationwide, the Strategic Communication Group (GCS), the official novel coronavirus communication task force, reported on Tuesday. These are cases of patients that have not previously tested positive. As of Tuesday, 946,647 cases of people infected with the novel coronavirus were confirmed in Romania. Of these, 845,357 were declared cured. To date, 6,685,665 RT-PCR tests and 591,149 rapid antigen tests have been processed nationwide. In the last 24 hours, 27,234 RT-PCR tests were performed (17,254 based on the case definition and medical protocol and 9,980 on request) and 13,153 rapid antigen tests. Aside from the newly confirmed cases, following the retesting of patients who were already positive, 1,443 people were reconfirmed positive. AGERPRES(RO - author: Petronius Craiu, editor: Claudia Stanescu; EN - author: Corneliu-Aurelian Colceriu, editor: Adina Panaitescu) [Read the article in Agerpres]