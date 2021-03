Romcab Reports EUR62M Turnover in 1Q, Targets EUR240M for Full Year

Romcab Reports EUR62M Turnover in 1Q, Targets EUR240M for Full Year. Romanian fiber optic cable producer Romcab Targu Mures (MCAB.RO), recently returned to trading after being suspended since February 2017 following its insolvency, said Tuesday it had a turnover of EUR62 million in the first quarter, up 70% on the (...) [Read the article in Ziarul Financiar]