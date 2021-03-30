Deloitte survey: Women in leadership positions in Romania are promoted less frequently than their male peers
Mar 30, 2021
Deloitte survey: Women in leadership positions in Romania are promoted less frequently than their male peers.
Women who hold leadership positions in Romania are still perceived as being paid less than their male counterparts, according to the latest edition of the Deloitte survey “Careers with equal opportunities: women in leadership roles.” This happens even though Romania scores the second lowest (...)
[Read the article in Romania Business Insider]